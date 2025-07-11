Jim Schwartz Gets Major Nod Among Top NFL Coordinators

The Cleveland Browns’ defense was supposed to be the backbone of last year’s team, but the offense was so bad that it dragged the entire organization down with it, including the defense.

While there were certainly things on defense that needed to be cleaned up last season, there is a renewed sense of hope on that side of the ball following an intriguing draft and the return to health of a number of key players who should be able to have a stronger impact in 2025.

Of course, having strong leadership is a big help as well, and the Browns have that in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was recently listed as the eighth-best defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Schwartz joined the Browns in 2023 and immediately turned this defense into one of the best units in the league in his first season, which was a major reason why the 2023 Browns won 11 games and secured a playoff berth despite starting five different quarterbacks.

They were not able to replicate that success last season due to a variety of injuries and offensive ineptitude, but there is a lot to like now that almost everyone is healthy.

Myles Garrett is still Myles Garrett, and if rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger can have an immediate impact, this should be an impressive front seven.

Za’Darius Smith was the only Brown other than Garrett to collect more than three sacks last season, and he was traded away at the trade deadline, so generating more pressure outside of Garrett has to be a major priority for Schwartz in 2025.

It’s becoming clear with the way Cleveland has navigated this offseason that this roster is positioned to focus more on ball control and tough, physical, old-school styles of play on both sides of the ball.

With what should be a much-improved running game, the hope is that the turnovers and sacks will go down on offense while the defense won’t have to be put into nearly as many unenviable situations.

It should be a fun season with Schwartz leading this defense back to a great place.

