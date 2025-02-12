Analyst Urges Browns To Fix Biggest Roster Issue This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success as of late.

They’re better than most three-win teams, and most people would agree that they could’ve and should’ve been in the mix for a playoff spot last season.

Unfortunately, Deshaun Watson’s play prevented them from doing so.

That’s why, as much as the Browns need to retool their offensive line and add some playmakers on offense, Marcus Mosher believes they need to get the quarterback position right first.

In his latest column for The 33rd Team, the analyst made a case for the Browns to go after a signal caller in the offseason:

“Nothing matters for the Cleveland Browns until they get the quarterback position right. They’ve managed to have some success with average quarterback play during the last few years, but missing on Deshaun Watson has set their franchise back. And with Watson likely out for the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury, it’s time for the Browns to take another swing at the most important position in sports,” Mosher said.

The Watson deal has been a complete nightmare for the organization.

It cost them a myriad of draft picks and has prevented them from adding young talent to the roster, and they’re stuck in a difficult salary cap situation for two more years.

The Browns can opt to get a quarterback with the No. 2 pick and hope he turns out to be their franchise savior, or they can opt to lean on a veteran and wait out another year to find one in a richer NFL Draft class.

Whatever they do, one thing’s for sure: They can’t afford to enter the 2025 season with the same QB room they had last season.

