Analyst Urges Browns To Make Big Change With Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is about to enjoy his third start for the Cleveland Browns this weekend when they take on the Tennessee Titans. This will give him another chance to get more comfortable with his role as the starting quarterback.

The Titans are not a strong team, which will grant Sanders the perfect opportunity to cut loose a bit and push himself.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Nathan Zegura said it’s time for Sanders to open up and try new things.

“It’s a game where you can let Shedeur loose a little bit because defensively we have such an advantage… You want Shedeur to keep showing improvement,” Zegura said.

The Titans are already in a bad spot, and it’s unlikely that they will be able to turn things around against the Browns, which gives Cleveland an upper hand.

They’re not used to having that, and the Browns should take advantage of it.

That means they should open up the playbook and allow Sanders to build confidence.

If Sanders is given more freedom, as Zegura suggested, and things don’t go well, the team’s stellar defense will likely be able to help him out and keep the Browns in the game.

The playoffs may be out of reach, but if the year can end with Sanders in control, it’ll at least suggest something positive could be coming next year and beyond.

