Insider Calls For Browns To Part Ways With Assistant Coach

The Cleveland Browns just experienced more special teams problems during their 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and some people are calling for big changes immediately. Browns fans have sadly become accustomed to special teams coming up short, and they aren’t content with this trend continuing.

Appearing on the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast, Terry Pluto said it may be time for special teams coach Bubba Ventrone to be let go.

“I’m not big on firing guys and all this stuff,” Pluto said. “But you know, the stats on Bubba are in.”

This is a problem that has bothered the Browns for a few years, but it was Ventrone’s sole job to make it better, and so far, he has come up short.

It isn’t just one or two mistakes, either, but multiple instances, sometimes all in a single game.

If Ventrone’s unit had shown some sort of progress by this point, his job might be more secure. But the fact that these issues have stayed the same, and sometimes grown even worse, means that he could be losing his job soon.

The special teams problems could also put head coach Kevin Stefanski in a tricky position, too, considering his seat is already warm.

Ownership could decide to part ways with Ventrone and Stefanski and clean house.

Special teams mistakes can completely change games, especially when they are close.

Unless Cleveland’s unit can display marked improvements during the last five games of the season, Ventrone could be out of a job.

