Shedeur Sanders Reveals What He Must Improve On

Shedeur Sanders is about to start for the third time with the Cleveland Browns, and his team could be marching to a Week 14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. His first two games have been decidedly mixed, and Sanders is adamant about getting better.

Speaking to the media, Sanders talked about how he is approaching this next game versus the Titans and what he is looking to improve.

“Go out there and pull the trigger,” Sanders said when asked about his plans versus Tennessee, before revising his statement. “Go out there and just see it and hit it…Trust my eyes. Understand everything I’ve been studying,” he continued. “Trust what I see,” Sanders added.

Sanders mentioned that the game is “slowing down” for him, which is undoubtedly a good thing and means that he is feeling more comfortable on the field, leading his team. With more comfort comes better decisions.

During his first two starts, Sanders has looked rushed and unsure at times, pressured by the defense and looking to make a quick pass. The more that he trusts himself, his skills, and the rest of his team, the more he’ll be able to slow down and commit to the right choices.

During his first two starts, Sanders has accumulated 358 yards and gone 27-of-45 with passing, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He is showing improvement on the field, but fans want more.

His role as starting QB is week-to-week, which means that he needs to prove himself during every game in order to remain in this position. This is another reason why a lot of studying, reps, and confidence are important, because they will all help Sanders consistently perform well for his team.

Sanders obviously has things he wants to improve on.

The Titans are in bad shape, so Week 14 might be the perfect time for him to reach his goals.

