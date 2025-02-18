Analyst Urges Browns To Make Bold QB Move In Draft

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, a favorable position that many teams would like to find themselves in.

However, with great power comes great responsibility, and the Browns need to make sure they make the right pick to take the next step as an organization.

Some believe that the Browns are set on taking a quarterback with this pick, while others believe they should go after the best available player.

Garrett Bush provided another interesting option in a recent segment of “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” indicating that the team should consider drafting two quarterbacks.

“I’ll take the one right there (in the second round), and I’ll take one in the fourth round,” Bush said.

There isn’t necessarily a lot of high-end quarterback talent at the top of most analyst’s big boards, but there are a few players at other positions that could help the Browns for the long haul.

Waiting on a quarterback hasn’t always been an advantageous approach in drafts, but it could be in the Browns’ best interest, especially if they aren’t sold on the top options.

First-round quarterbacks hit at a higher rate than quarterbacks taken in later rounds, but there’s always a chance that teams can find a diamond in the rough.

Will the Browns elect to go this route, hoping to strike it rich with a player in rounds two and beyond, still making the most of their capital?

