Analyst Urges Browns To Pass On 1 Position At Pick No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of options to choose from in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That’s the luxury teams get when they have the No. 2 pick.

Notably, that’s why Browns analyst Jeff Lloyd might not want the team to settle for a non-elite quarterback prospect at No. 2.

With that in mind, he put together a mock draft for the Browns, and he has them trading down to No. 6.

In that scenario, GM Andrew Berry would trade back with the Las Vegas Raiders to get Arizona standout WR Tetairoa McMillan.

Of course, adding a player of McMillan’s caliber might be what they need to instill some more life into the passing game, and he has everything it takes to be the team’s primary pass-catcher right out of the gate.

Nevertheless, the team will still need someone behind center.

In this scenario, the Browns would wait until late in the draft to get their quarterback, landing Missouri’s Brady Cook at pick number 216.

Needless to say, several fans might not necessarily love this scenario, especially considering it would mean that they allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to get Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Then again, it’s not like Sanders is an elite quarterback prospect, and there are doubts about whether he would even want to play for the Browns.

There are no guarantees in the NFL Draft, but this team will have to ace their selections, especially when it comes to their valuable first-rounder.

