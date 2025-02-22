Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Bears, Browns Trade

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make right now.

The team’s best player doesn’t want to be there anymore, and that’s clearly far from an ideal situation.

That’s why multiple teams will most likely give it their best shot to try to trade for Myles Garrett.

With that in mind, Chicago Bears analyst John Jurkovic argued that the Bears should try to trade for him with a package centered around Jaylon Johnson.

He believes that the Bears have more than enough depth to make up for it, adding that, as much as he likes a great cornerback like Johnson, he would still trade most of the roster for Garrett.

Talking on ESPN Chicago’s “The Chicago Bears Podcast,” he admitted that he would probably trade at least 60% of the players on the team except for Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and other young pieces to get Garrett.

The Browns should look to get at least two first-round picks in any trade involving their star pass rusher.

Moving on from him won’t be an easy call because of that.

By trading him, they would have to absorb a dead cap hit, and they would most likely not get equal returns in any transaction.

Even so, there aren’t many incentives to hold on to him for much longer, either.

Garrett isn’t getting any younger, and his trade value won’t go any higher.

If anything, it can only go down if he gets hurt or threatens to hold out, so the Browns will most likely have no choice but to comply at some point.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 2 Intriguing Potential QB Trade Targets For Browns