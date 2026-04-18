Analyst Urges Browns To Take ‘Best Wide Receiver In This Draft’

With how the Cleveland Browns have navigated this offseason, it has become abundantly clear that the plan with their two first-round picks is to take the best wide receiver and the best left tackle they can find. Any other path would be a curveball, as GM Andrew Berry did nothing to upgrade the WR room outside of Jerry Jeudy and also brought in four new starters on the O-Line without landing anyone capable of protecting the blind side.

One thing that isn’t clear is whether the Browns will take the receiver or the tackle first. With the sixth pick, many are urging the Browns to go the safe route and take Carnell Tate, but another analyst believes somebody else could be “the best wide receiver in this draft.”

During a recent episode of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson and Daryl Ruiter discussed the upcoming draft. Wilson said he’d be fine with taking Carnell Tate, but suggested Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson could be the best receiver in the draft.

“If you say Carnell Tate’s the pick at No. 6, I’ll go, ‘cool, I got a good player for the next 5-8 years.’ If you say Jordyn Tyson is the pick at No. 6, I’m going to think you might’ve drafted the best wide receiver in this draft,” said Wilson.

"If you say Carnell Tate's the pick at No. 6, I'll go, 'cool, I got a good player for the next 5-8 years.' If you say Jordyn Tyson is the pick at No. 6, I'm going to think you might've drafted the best wide receiver in this draft." 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @RuiterWrongFAN on the… pic.twitter.com/wMIsTtO98E — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 17, 2026

The big knock on Tyson throughout this draft process has been the disturbing trend of injuries he endured during his time at ASU. If he were fully healthy, he likely would be the consensus WR1 in this draft class.

As it stands, many view Tate as the top receiver even though he has some concerns of his own. Tate is definitely the safer pick, but Tyson’s dynamic ability could make him a legitimate WR1 at the next level while nobody has seen what Tate can do as the No. 1 option on a team, considering he overlapped with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State.

Berry went the risky route in the first round last year by trading down from No. 2 on passing on Travis Hunter, though Mason Graham at No. 5 was seen as a safe prospect. We’ll see if he wants to play it safe again or roll the dice on somebody like Tyson.

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Former Scout Reveals Why Browns Won Travis Hunter Trade