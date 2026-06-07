Browns Rookie Just Made A Great First Impression Off The Field

The Cleveland Browns are positioned to make another step forward in 2026 after improving from three wins in 2024 to five last season. GM Andrew Berry has done a great job overhauling this roster and recently managed to move Myles Garrett and still bring in an exciting young pass rusher in return by landing Jared Verse.

With a new coaching regime leading the charge, before the team can win any games it has to re-establish a strong culture. New leaders are emerging and a lot of the young talent has already displayed incredible character, which is always great to see and is imperative for Berry to prioritize when building a foundation.

That character was on display on Saturday when first-round rookie receiver KC Concepcion was seen taking time to sign autographs for a bunch of fans at Denzel Ward’s first annual celebrity softball game.

“Rookie Cleveland Browns receiver KC – Kevin Concepcion takes his time signing autographs with fans at Denzel Wards Celebrity softball game,” Brandy wrote.

Rookie Cleveland Browns receiver KC – Kevin Concepcion takes his time signing autographs with fans at Denzel Wards Celebrity softball game. #nfl #browns #cleveland #football pic.twitter.com/Y1An9QQr9Y — brandy (@xbrandymarie) June 6, 2026

Some analysts are projecting the Browns to be better than expected in 2026, and the little things like this are what will continue to lay the foundation for the next great Browns team. With this organization now undeniably in a rebuild stage after trading Myles Garrett, Concepcion has an opportunity to be a star right away, and everything fans have seen of him so far indicate he is embracing that opportunity.

He’ll most likely be stepping into the WR2 role and playing a lot out of the slot while fellow rookie Denzel Boston occupies the X-receiver role and Jerry Jeudy remains the WR1. It has the potential to be a dynamic group of weapons that is significantly more explosive than last year’s receiver room.

Concepcion is just 21 years old and scored 31 touchdowns in his three years in college. As dynamic as he is on the field, it’s nice to see him already showing the kind of impact he can make off of it.

Those autographs may not seem like much, but there is so much value in just showing up. It means a lot that he was at Ward’s softball game and a lot of these kids receiving autographs will never forget this day.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes Big Observation About Jerry Jeudy