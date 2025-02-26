Analyst Urges Browns To Trade For Young NFL QB

Cleveland’s quarterback room is depleted heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the team’s only healthy quarterback on the roster as Deshaun Watson recovers from his injury and veteran Jameis Winston has not been re-signed by the Browns.

What the organization will do to add talent to their quarterback room has been debated for weeks.

Some analysts are pointing to free agency as the team’s best chance to find a viable solution and shepherd the Browns through the 2025 season, and others are calling on the NFL franchise to draft a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick this year.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd is providing a third option for the Browns.

Lloyd urged the Browns to “make the call” to inquire about New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton after a report suggested the second-year player would be available for trade.

Last season, Milton played in only one contest for the Patriots, the season-ending win over the Buffalo Bills.

In that game, Milton completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards and one touchdown to help New England earn a 23-16 victory in Week 18.

He also ran the football 10 times for 16 yards, finding the endzone on one of his runs against the Bills.

New England used a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Milton after his successful stint with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The quarterback threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns during his final year in college, adding another 299 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Milton will sit behind first-round draft pick Drake Maye with the Patriots, and he has little chance of overtaking the starting role this offseason.

