Analyst Uses 1 Word To Describe Browns ‘Biggest Problem’

Typically, the biggest leap any team makes comes after its first game.

The Cleveland Browns hope that holds true after having several issues preventing them from winning their season-opening contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While multiple reasons have been offered as to what hampered the Browns, analyst Brad Gagnon has a different take on what the Browns’ “biggest problem” will be for the 2025 season.

“Mistakes,” Gagnon wrote. “Joe Flacco threw two second-half interceptions and Andre Szmyt missed a 36-yard field goal late (as well an extra point in the third quarter) in a one-point loss to the Bengals. That just can’t happen when you’ve got as many soft spots as the Browns, especially in a divisional home game. Throw in issues with penalties and dropped passes and the Browns are a mess despite hanging with Cincinnati on Sunday.”

Miscues prevented the Browns from capitalizing on their excellent defensive effort, limiting the Bengals to under 150 total offensive yards.

Cleveland could not force Cincinnati into making those same mental errors, allowing their AFC North rivals to win despite scoring only three points in the second half.

Flacco’s first interception set up the Bengals for the game-winning score after the 40-year-old quarterback was picked off on the Browns’ 36-yard line.

His second interception sealed the team’s fate, coming late in the fourth quarter near midfield.

Cleveland’s kicking woes contributed to the loss as Andre Szmyt missed an extra point that would have put the Browns up by three points following their third-quarter touchdown.

Szmyt also failed to convert on a 36-yard field goal in the final quarter, denying Cleveland a chance to take the lead with 2:25 remaining in the loss.

