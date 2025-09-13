Browns Announce Surprise Roster Move Ahead Of Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns showed some positive signs in Week 1 despite losing 17-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals, particularly on offense, which was great to see on the heels of scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game in 2024.

The offense is adding another big weapon into the mix on Sunday in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens by activating rookie second-round running back Quinshon Judkins, though unfortunately, adding Judkins means that somebody else has to go.

The Browns announced on Saturday that, in a corresponding move in order to activate Judkins, the team has waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Gage Larvadain.

We have activated RB Quinshon Judkins and waived WR Gage Larvadain — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2025

On a positive note, the Browns will likely assign Larvadain to the practice squad if and when he clears waivers, so this may not necessarily be the end of his tenure in Cleveland.

Larvadain turned heads throughout training camp due to his explosiveness, which was evident throughout the preseason as well, and was noticeable enough that he defied the odds and made the team.

As unfortunate as the news is, the writing may have been on the wall as soon as the Browns signed another undrafted rookie receiver in Isaiah Bond.

Bond also received a three-year fully guaranteed contract, which is atypical of an undrafted rookie, and he immediately leapfrogged Larvadain on the depth chart while having a similar skill set.

It’s a shame Larvadain didn’t get a chance to show what he can do in Week 1, but it’s a long season, and hopefully, he’ll get another shot soon.

