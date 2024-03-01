Browns Nation

Analyst Wants To See Former Browns Player Back With The Team Next Season

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco provided a sense of life for the Cleveland Browns last year.

He helped propel them into the playoffs, a big reason for the team’s success in the final stages of the season.

Despite his success, Flacco was only signed to the team for one season, leaving his NFL career in limbo at the moment.

Many Browns fans, including radio personality Aaron Goldhammer, believe the team should bring him back for the 2024 season.

Goldhammer recently indicated that his only wish for the Browns’ offseason is to bring Flacco back as the team’s backup quarterback (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Does it make sense for the Browns to go through with this move?

They currently have two QBs on the roster, Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Watson has dealt with a fair share of injuries over the past few years, and while Thompson-Robinson was a fun story at times, the team hasn’t committed to him for the long term.

Flacco might be an older option, but seeing his success last year excited fans about the possibilities moving forward.

Even if it is just for a backup capacity, the Browns could appease the fanbase by signing Flacco to a veteran minimum contract, at the very least.

If he gets an opportunity to start, Flacco might be able to, once again, provide some magic for this team over the course of the season.

The Browns have several important decisions to make ahead of the 2024 campaign, but their quarterback situation might be one they want to resolve in the near future.

