Bernie Kosar Explains What Browns Should Do After Signing New OC

By

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar
Bernie Kosar (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season was a year of two halves.

Their first half of the season was inconsistent, filled with a seemingly never-ending quarterback carousel.

All hope seemed lost for a potential playoff run at that point in the year.

Enter Joe Flacco.

Flacco turned this team from a hopeless case into a playoff participant, and even though the Browns lost in the Wild Card round, it was clear that this team was missing a solid quarterback.

When looking ahead to the 2024 season, there is reason to believe the Browns can be a playoff team again.

Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar recently talked about what the Browns need to do (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

“They should just add to what we did at the end of the year.”

Kosar, who was with the Browns for eight seasons, understands what this team needs to win and what has potentially held them back in the past.

If Cleveland has consistent quarterback play in 2024, assuming their roster stays mostly the same, they might be able to achieve the type of success that Kosar talks about.

The real question is, can that quarterback be Deshaun Watson?

Watson hasn’t performed as well as expected since joining Cleveland in 2022, and his recent injuries have kept him off the field.

However, given the guaranteed deal they gave him, he is still tied to the team for a few more seasons.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns add a better backup this offseason to go along with Watson after last season’s quarterback carousel.

