Analyst Warns Browns About Making ‘Irresponsible Move’ At Pick No. 2

The Cleveland Browns won just three games last season.

They’re not as bad as that record shows, but they need help at multiple spots, starting with the quarterback position.

That’s why NFL analyst Garrett Bush can’t fathom how some fellow analysts and fans want the team to take Mason Graham as high as No. 2.

With that in mind, he took to social media to call out those who want the team to make such an ‘irresponsible move,’ claiming that the impact at the position is too minimal to even consider.

Why in the world would anybody advocate taking a DT with the #2 overall pick? We lecture against reaching on a QB all the time. Reaching on a DT is the most irresponsible move that you could possibly make. The overall lack impact for a DT is unjustifiable at #2 #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) February 19, 2025

He later talked about players like Warren Sapp, Aaron Donald, and Cam Heyward and where they were taken in the NFL Draft, wondering whether those people thought that Graham was a better prospect than any of those Hall of Famers and stating that fans were ‘allergic to playmakers.’

Truth be told, there’s no reason to believe that Graham won’t be a superstar at the next level, and he should, by all means, be taken in the first round.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Browns should take him, much less at No. 2.

There’s a big case to be made for not taking Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Neither of them looks like a sure thing at the quarterback position.

However, if the Browns decide to go that route, they could use that pick to get more impactful players like Travis Hunter or even Abdul Carter.

Graham is very good, but he’s just not what the Browns need the most right now.

