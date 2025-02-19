Draft Expert Predicts Browns Will Land Franchise QB In 2025 Draft

What are the Cleveland Browns going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is a question that fans have been trying to figure out since the draft order was announced, and experts are also torn about how the event will go down.

The Browns do need a quarterback, but with this year’s class being less appetizing than the past few years, some are saying that they aren’t willing to bite the bullet on one of the top prospects.

However, Daniel Jeremiah believes they’ll have an opportunity to draft Cam Ward, which he showcased in the second edition of his official mock draft.

Two QBs in the top six in @MoveTheSticks' second mock draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/uHLXCB6Kfq — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2025

Some believe the Tennessee Titans will take Ward given their prudent need for a quarterback as well, but Abdul Carter is one of the most promising edge-rushing prospects in some time.

The Titans might be more inclined to take Carter to give their defense an instant boost, which would leave Ward for the Browns, should they take a chance on him.

Ward was a Heisman finalist, one of two quarterbacks to be nominated for the award in 2024.

He was impressive for the Miami Hurricanes, but there have been some questions about his ability to succeed in the NFL.

The Browns might want to stay away given their shaky draft history with quarterbacks, but with time and cap space not on their side, they could be backed into a corner during the draft, especially if the Titans don’t take a QB.

NEXT:

Former Ohio State RB Tabbed As 'Best Fit' To Replace Nick Chubb