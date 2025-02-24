Browns Nation

Monday, February 24, 2025
Analyst Warns Browns That ‘Bill Will Come Due’ With Salary Cap Issues

Justin Hussong
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have a litany of issues to deal with this offseason, with the top of that list including Deshaun Watson’s ghastly $72.9 million cap hit and Myles Garrett’s public trade request applying pressure on the front office ahead of draft day.

While those are two of the most in-your-face issues currently plaguing this team, the Browns have major salary cap concerns that are gradually closing in on them and threatening to hamstring all the team’s plans soon, according to one analyst.

In a recent episode of 92.3 The Fan, hosts Spencer German and Daryl Ruiter discussed the team’s current cap issues.

“When you have salary cap concerns, and you’re coming off a 3-win season, that’s not optimal. And that’s exactly where the Cleveland Browns are…I would prefer them not be constantly kicking the Deshaun can down the road,” Ruiter said.

Watson has two years left on his deal, but the team has restructured his deal to give themselves a bit of relief if he doesn’t play in 2025 due to his re-torn Achilles tendon.

The Browns could get some relief if they fully commit to a rebuild, and while they may not have many options aside from kicking the Watson can down the road, they can move Garrett and also potentially Denzel Ward, who has a $24.5 million cap hit in 2025 and has already said if Garrett is traded that he could want out right alongside him.

This franchise has a lot to work through this offseason, and the hope is that they can land some sort of positive resolution to get fans excited about next season despite quarterback instability and a bloated cap number.

