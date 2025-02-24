Browns Named As ‘Natural Fit’ For Top Pass Rusher Prospect

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a favorable position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They are armed with the No. 2 overall pick, which allows them to select an elite prospect who will hopefully change the trajectory of the franchise.

Fans and analysts have tried to predict what the Browns are going to do, and what player they might use this pick on.

With needs at several positions, the Browns could take a quarterback, edge rusher, or defensive back, to name a few.

While arguments have been made for all of these positions, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently made a case for the team to draft Abdul Carter, one of the most promising edge rusher prospects in recent history.

“The Browns will need a pass rusher whether Myles Garrett stays in Cleveland or not, but most likely will be looking for a long-term replacement for Garrett. Of course the Browns need a quarterback, but they also need depth at edge rusher. This is where Carter comes in, a prime selection to be selected at No. 2 overall — especially if Tennessee goes quarterback or Travis Hunter at No. 1,” Kerr said.

Carter could be the right move for the Browns here, especially if Myles Garrett’s trade request is granted.

Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he was drafted, so losing him will certainly be a devastating blow.

The team will have to weigh the loss of his impact with their current deficits at other positions, but if they believe edge rusher is their biggest weakness and Carter is on the board, it’ll be hard to pass him up.

