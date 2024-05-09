Browns Nation

Thursday, May 9, 2024
Analyst Omits Browns' Andrew Berry From Top GM Ranking

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, some media outlets are dissecting every NFL franchise’s front office for how the team’s general managers construct their roster.

Pro Football Network is no exception.

Tasked with compiling a ranking of the top-10 NFL GMs, PFN writer Dallas Robinson included multiple front offices of Super Bowl-winning franchises.

One obvious omission from the list PFN shared via Twitter on Thursday was Browns GM Andrew Berry.

In five seasons, Berry has constructed a roster for the 2024 season that analysts generally agree will have solid starters and quality backups for almost every position.

Berry’s decisions have been lauded locally and nationally as the GM consistently finds quality athletes in the draft despite having zero first-round picks in each of the past three drafts.

Cleveland selected Grant Delpit, Jedrick Wills, Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Martin Emerson, and Jerome Ford during Berry’s first three draft classes.

That’s a handful of the players Berry brought in who made an impact for Cleveland last season.

Last season, Berry’s decision to bring in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in December helped the Browns make the playoffs for the second time in his tenure, a feat the franchise had not accomplished for 18 years prior to his arrival.

Perhaps what makes this ranking more suspect is Robinson’s role as the host of the PFN Bengals podcast.

Cincinnati owner Mike Brown and director of player personnel Duke Tobin dually made the list as the seventh-best “GM” in the ranking according to Robinson.

While it’s hard to disagree with some of the names on this list – including Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Kansas City GM Brett Veach – Berry’s omission from this list reeks of favoritism.

Berry deserves to be included in the discussion as one of the best GMs in the business.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation