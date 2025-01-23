Anayst Says Browns Should Avoid ‘Safe Pick’ At No.2

The Cleveland Browns will never be a Super Bowl contender until they get a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback.

That’s why plenty of people believe they can’t overthink their choice at No. 2.

With either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders up for grabs, the team could finally get a difference-maker at the position.

That’s why Adam The Bull dismissed the narrative of the team being better off taking Travis Hunter at No. 2 because he was ‘safer.’

Talking on his show, he claimed that as great as Malik Nabers is, the New York Giants would much rather have Bo Nix right now.

He later added that if the Browns don’t think any of the top two prospects are good enough to turn the franchise around, which sounds unlikely, then they should consider doing something else.

The Browns need a quarterback in the worst possible way, but there have been mixed reviews regarding the top two prospects.

Maybe if the Tennessee Titans don’t take Cam Ward at No. 1, the Browns would be inclined to go with him.

But if they feel like they can truly turn Jalen Milroe into a legitimate franchise quarterback, there’s no point in taking him as high as No. 2.

Travis Hunter looks like a two-way superstar in the making, and Abdul Carter could also be a generational defender.

It won’t be easy, but the good news is that the Browns will have plenty of options on draft night.

NEXT:

Analyst Questions If Andrew Berry Will Follow Recent Trend This Offseason