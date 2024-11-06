Andrew Berry Addresses His Confidence In Kevin Stefanski

Things haven’t gone right for the Cleveland Browns this season.

The team entered the campaign as a potential dark horse to come out of the AFC North.

Now, they’ve only won two out of their nine games, and they’ve all but waived the white flag.

Nevertheless, as disappointing as this may seem, the team has no intention of moving on from Kevin Stefanski.

When asked about his coach, GM Andrew Berry had nothing but support for him (via Mary Kay Cabot).

“Kevin’s an outstanding coach and he’s absolutely a part of the solution,” Berry said.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry gives Kevin Stefanski a huge vote of confidence going forward: pic.twitter.com/MliYdUoZK8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 6, 2024

Talking to the media, he talked about how Stefanski is one of the few coaches in NFL history to win Coach of the Year multiple times, adding that several of those who did it before him went on to win championships.

Truth be told, Stefanski’s coaching has left plenty to be desired this season, mostly because the fans have already seen what he’s capable of.

However, some reports state that the decision to keep starting Deshaun Watson, which may have doomed this season long before he fell with an injury, didn’t come from him.

If the team truly believes in him — which they should, given what he’s accomplished in the past — then they need to let him run things the way he wants to run things.

Also, letting him go isn’t going to solve many of the issues this team has had this year.

Great coaches are hard to find, and as disappointing as this season has been, he should’ve earned the benefit of the doubt by now.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Speaks Out On Future Of Deshaun Watson