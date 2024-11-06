Andrew Berry Speaks Out On Future Of Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make.

Deshaun Watson is out for the season, and there’s still no word on whether he’ll be ready to go for the start of next season.

The recovery timeline for his injury is usually around nine months.

Barring a setback, there’s a chance he could be back on the field by Week 1 next season.

Whether he’ll suit up and play for the Browns or not remains to be seen.

When asked about that, GM Andrew Berry didn’t want to make any promises.

Instead, he claimed that the team’s focus was on getting Watson back to full strength, adding that they would deal with everything else later on (via Mary Kay Cabot).

“Our focus is the recovery and to make sure he gets healthy. Everything else we’ll deal with later,” Berry said.

#Browns Andrew Berry declines to address the future of Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/nnNCuTpuVO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 6, 2024

Most fans and insiders have urged the team to pull the plug on Watson and put an end to this costly experiment.

Truth be told, it’s hard to make a case for the Clemson product.

Even when healthy and eligible to play, which hasn’t been the case often, he hasn’t played up to expectations or even up to an NFL starter’s standards.

The team has gone the extra mile to make sure he has whatever he needs to thrive but to no avail.

The Browns’ quarterback of the future most likely isn’t even in the league yet, and chances are they will look to address that situation in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

Watson, on the other hand, could have a tough time finding a new home after everything that has transpired.

NEXT:

Former Browns DT Signs With New Team