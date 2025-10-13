Andrew Berry Called Out Over Major Browns Issue

The Cleveland Browns are now 1-5.

That’s not where this team hoped to be at this point in the season, and while some of the losses could’ve gone either way, their record is what it is.

Some point to Joe Flacco and Kevin Stefanski and rightfully so, and others aren’t impressed with Dillon Gabriel.

However, while all of that makes sense and it’s fair, the biggest culprit might be off the field.

At least, that’s how Anthony Lima feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the radio host called out Andrew Berry for his subpar roster management.

“Being a GM is not just the drafts. It’s also roster management over time. How did they get caught with their pants down on the offensive line? Where was this getting ready for the mass turnover on the offensive line?” he said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with this.

Dawand Jones had suffered two season-ending injuries in as many years in the league, yet the Browns didn’t have a Plan B in case he got hurt again.

Jack Conklin is also injury-prone, and guys like Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, and Ethan Pocic are all veterans who could either retire or become free agents.

Berry has been in charge of the team for a long while, and other than this incredible rookie class, he’s done little to prove why he should continue to be on the job.

And as much as the coaches and the players should be held accountable for this, they can only do so much with the hand they’ve been given, and this team’s GM has missed the mark way more times than he’s hit it.

