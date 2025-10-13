Dillon Gabriel Had Bizarre Moment During Steelers Loss

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was under a lot of pressure from the start, and he starred in one of the most bizarre moments we’ve seen in a long time.

Steelers’ linebacker Patrick Queen got to him when the pocket collapsed, and Gabriel seemingly tried to fight him after getting rid of the ball.

Gabriel threw a pass and then immediately grabbed Queen, who was still on the ground, and started punching him in the chest.

Gabriel didn’t have a good second start, but even though his detractors and Shedeur Sanders fans might feel like his backup would’ve done a better job, it’s not like the subpar offensive performance was on him.

Once again, Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling was uber-conservative, with Gabriel throwing for just 221 passing yards despite attempting a whopping 52 passes.

He averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt, and that’s on the coach.

More than that, the Browns’ offensive line collapsed over and over, giving up six sacks for a loss of 38 yards.

This was a tough setting, with the team coming back from London and playing in Pittsburgh, where they haven’t won in more than two decades.

Also, the Steelers were well-rested off a bye week.

Nevertheless, that shouldn’t justify another dismal performance, and, more importantly, Gabriel’s actions.

The league will most likely take a look at this and fine him.

