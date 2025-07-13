Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, July 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Called Out Over Worrisome Off-Field Issues

Andrew Berry Called Out Over Worrisome Off-Field Issues

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andrew Berry Called Out Over Worrisome Off-Field Issues
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves under intense scrutiny once again, but this time the focus extends far beyond their on-field performance.

The recent arrest of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on domestic violence charges in Fort Lauderdale has ignited a firestorm of criticism directed at the organization’s personnel decisions and cultural direction.

The situation has sparked widespread debate about whether the Browns prioritize talent over character when evaluating players, with critics questioning GM Andrew Berry’s approach to roster construction.

“Andrew Berry is building quite the resume in Cleveland. This is a trend, people. “We didn’t know” is no longer an acceptable excuse. No other GM has a rap sheet like this,” Roberto Shenanigans wrote on X.

The post has gone viral, highlighting seven players with troubling off-field allegations or criminal records.

This revelation has transformed an individual incident into a broader examination of organizational culture and accountability standards within the Browns franchise.

Judkins, selected 36th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, was expected to compete for significant playing time as a potential replacement for Nick Chubb in the backfield.

His arrest just before rookie camp has cast serious doubt on those plans and added another name to an increasingly concerning list of players with legal troubles.

The pattern under Berry’s tenure includes high-profile cases like Deshaun Watson, along with Malik McDowell, Jameis Winston, Perion Winfrey, Devin Bush Jr., and Mike Hall Jr.

These players have faced accusations ranging from domestic violence to assault charges. While not all were draft selections, the accumulation of cases has become difficult to dismiss as coincidence.

Watson’s situation remains particularly controversial, as Cleveland not only traded significant assets to acquire him but also committed to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite pending legal issues.

Berry has remained silent on the mounting criticism regarding his evaluation process.

However, with the organization pushing for a cultural reset, the pressure on his character assessment methods has reached a critical point.

NEXT:  Quinshon Judkins Receives Grim Outlook After Arrest
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation