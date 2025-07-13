Andrew Berry Called Out Over Worrisome Off-Field Issues

The Cleveland Browns find themselves under intense scrutiny once again, but this time the focus extends far beyond their on-field performance.

The recent arrest of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on domestic violence charges in Fort Lauderdale has ignited a firestorm of criticism directed at the organization’s personnel decisions and cultural direction.

The situation has sparked widespread debate about whether the Browns prioritize talent over character when evaluating players, with critics questioning GM Andrew Berry’s approach to roster construction.

“Andrew Berry is building quite the resume in Cleveland. This is a trend, people. “We didn’t know” is no longer an acceptable excuse. No other GM has a rap sheet like this,” Roberto Shenanigans wrote on X.

The post has gone viral, highlighting seven players with troubling off-field allegations or criminal records.

This revelation has transformed an individual incident into a broader examination of organizational culture and accountability standards within the Browns franchise.

Judkins, selected 36th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, was expected to compete for significant playing time as a potential replacement for Nick Chubb in the backfield.

His arrest just before rookie camp has cast serious doubt on those plans and added another name to an increasingly concerning list of players with legal troubles.

The pattern under Berry’s tenure includes high-profile cases like Deshaun Watson, along with Malik McDowell, Jameis Winston, Perion Winfrey, Devin Bush Jr., and Mike Hall Jr.

These players have faced accusations ranging from domestic violence to assault charges. While not all were draft selections, the accumulation of cases has become difficult to dismiss as coincidence.

Watson’s situation remains particularly controversial, as Cleveland not only traded significant assets to acquire him but also committed to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite pending legal issues.

Berry has remained silent on the mounting criticism regarding his evaluation process.

However, with the organization pushing for a cultural reset, the pressure on his character assessment methods has reached a critical point.

