Andrew Berry Compares Draft Prospect To Shohei Ohtani

The Cleveland Browns can land a unique prospect with the No. 2 pick.

They will be in the mix to get Travis Hunter, provided that the Tennessee Titans go with Cam Ward at No. 1.

A lot has been said and written about Hunter, who aims to be the first full-time two-way player in modern NFL history.

The Browns’ interest in him has been an open secret for months, which is why it’s not much of a surprise to hear Andrew Berry showering him with praise.

In his recent media availability, the Browns’ GM compared Hunter to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“It’s a little bit like Ohtani, right? When he’s playing one side, he’s an outstanding player. If he’s a pitcher, if he is a hitter, he is an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways.”

Travis Hunter's ability on both sides of the ball are "a little bit like Ohtani" pic.twitter.com/yr3gfvcT9Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2025

Ohtani is one of the most respected sluggers in all of baseball, but he’s also a deadly hurler when he takes the mound.

However, just like Ohtani, Hunter might have to pick his battles.

The former Los Angeles Angels superstar hasn’t pitched in quite a while because of a shoulder injury, and while there’s no point in comparing sports, whoever takes Hunter will have to protect him from himself.

He wants to play every snap, and that might not be realistic in the pros.

The Browns could use a big boost to their passing game, and Hunter might even be their primary weapon on offense right out of the gate.

They’re mostly set in the secondary, so he could and should play sparingly on that end of the field.

It’s not that he’s not capable of being a superstar at both positions or even that he won’t have the stamina to play every snap, but that could certainly shorten his career in the long run.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns' Choice At No. 2 Is 'A Lock'