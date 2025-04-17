Analyst Believes Browns’ Choice At No. 2 Is ‘A Lock’

We’re officially one week away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, the Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick has been an open secret for weeks now.

According to most insiders and reports, they’re inching closer to taking Colorado star WR/DB Travis Hunter.

Most of the fan base and team-related media seem to be on board with that pick, except for Tony Rizzo.

That’s why he put on a sad face when he recorded a clip shared by ESPN Cleveland on X in which he claimed that Hunter was ‘a lock’ to be the Browns’ pick at No. 2.

“I think it’s a lock, Travis Hunter at (no.) 2,” Rizzo said. “We’ll have to wait and see. But as of right now, I don’t think the number 2 pick’s going to change—it’s going to be Hunter.”

One week away. @TheRealTRizzo has some BOLD predictions for the Browns draft 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/fHQZjNcvcx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 17, 2025

Rizzo has been a big Shedeur Sanders supporter, and, as good a prospect as Hunter is, he believes they’re making a mistake by not taking the young quarterback.

He added that Andrew Berry seemed to be quite high on Jalen Milroe, even claiming that he was faster than Lamar Jackson, so he thinks he’s going to be the team’s second-round pick.

Milroe was tied to the Browns as soon as they promoted his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Tommy Rees, to offensive coordinator as well.

Nevertheless, Milroe will attend the NFL Draft, meaning that he’s expecting to be taken in the first round.

The Browns will have the first pick on Day 2, and Milroe is projected to be available by the time they’re on the clock.

Still, anything can happen in the draft, and some are still holding out hope for the Browns to pull off a big haul and make some trades.

