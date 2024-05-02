Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

After Deshaun Watson’s season ended against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns signed former AFC North rival quarterback Joe Flacco to a contract to close out the 2023 regular season.

The Browns can credit the then-38-year-old quarterback with salvaging their playoff aspirations as he led the team to a postseason berth.

Browns GM Andrew Berry addressed the questions surrounding why the team did not re-sign Flacco this season to continue serving as Watson’s backup during an interview on “The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima” on Thursday.

Berry’s candid answer was that Flacco’s performance – which included two pick-six throws in a stunning 45-14 playoff loss – did not have an impact on Cleveland’s decision to sign quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley this offseason.

“I can tell you Anthony (Lima) that we don’t really overreact to any individual performance (because) if that was the case, we would throw out our entire defense,” Berry said of the unit’s showing in the playoff loss.

Lima followed up that question with one directly pointed at Winston’s signing, asking if Berry brought in the former Buccaneers and Saints signal-caller due to his age (30) compared to Flacco as a now 39-year-old athlete.

Berry noted that age was not the only consideration, telling Lima that he took multiple factors into account in signing Winston to a contract in March.

Costs and performance were the other factors Berry outlined in making this decision, adding that both Winston and Flacco were “great” quarterbacks.

Berry concluded that Winston made the most sense for Cleveland due to other roster moves the team made.

NEXT:

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group