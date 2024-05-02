Browns Nation

Thursday, May 2, 2024
Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns’ Best Defensive Group

By
A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After finishing the 2023 season ranked on top of the NFL’s defensive list, the Cleveland Browns will return most of the players from last year’s squad responsible for allowing the fewest yards to opponents.

The Browns also allowed the fewest passing yards last season, a sign that the team had decent quarterback pressure from its defensive line and linebacker corps to make the defensive backfield’s lives easier.

Analyst Tyvis Powell likes one position as the strongest group of players on Cleveland’s defensive unit.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip on Twitter where Powell named the defensive backs as the strongest position among a stacked defensive unit for the Browns.

“The secondary is still the strength of this team,” Powell said in the video.

If the team remains healthy and players like safety Juan Thornhill – who sustained a nagging calf injury last season – and safety Grant Delpit stay on the field, this unit is one of the best in the NFL according to Powell.

Powell called the defensive backs game-changers as the unit made multiple big-time plays in key moments throughout the regular season in 2023.

While the unit did not have a lot of interceptions, Powell liked this position’s production in terms of breaking up passes and keeping opponents in front of them for better tackles.

Powell anointed the defensive line as the second-best group of athletes on that side of the ball, but the end of the season saw the unit have a drop-off from the beginning of the year, and was reflected in Powell’s ranking.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation