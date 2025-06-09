Andrew Berry Gets Called Out For Questionable Roster Decisions

When you go 3-14 like the Cleveland Browns did in 2024, there will undoubtedly be a ton of questions that the front office and coaching staff need to answer from an angry fanbase that expected much more.

Naturally, general manager Andrew Berry is the man who has to have the answers for these questions, and he recently got called out for some of his questionable roster decisions this offseason.

Mac of Dawg Pound Daily challenged Berry on X for having no issue letting Nick Chubb sign with the Houston Texans in free agency after one down year off an ACL injury while also giving Jedrick Wills three years of chances until he “benched himself.”

Didn’t want to give the 2nd best RB in #browns history another year to recovery from an ACL injury But gave Jed Wills 3yrs of chances & until he benched himself Andrew Berry continues to have patience for and pay the wrong players #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/g9TRsGmDbw — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 9, 2025

These were two entirely different situations that Mac twisted to fit a narrative, as while this fanbase adored Chubb for years while he was one of the most dominant running backs of his generation, it makes no sense for a 3-14 team to pay a soon-to-be 30-year-old running back who just averaged 3.3 yards per carry, especially after using two high draft picks on rookie running backs in the ’25 draft.

Wills just turned 26 and was on his rookie deal as the franchise left tackle and a former first-round pick, so it made sense why he kept getting chances to prove himself.

He got off to a great start to his career and hadn’t looked like the same guy while fighting through injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Winning cures everything, and if this team can start turning things around and the rookie running backs produce, the pain of losing Chubb in free agency will dwindle quickly.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Sign Former Packers Pro Bowl CB