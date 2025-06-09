Browns Urged To Sign Former Packers Pro Bowl CB

The Cleveland Browns didn’t do much to upgrade the secondary this offseason, opting to use most of their resources in the draft on offense, while the team didn’t make many big splashes in free agency.

With some new cap space opening up thanks to a few post-June 1st cuts, the Browns have a little money burning a hole in their pockets, and one analyst recently called for them to use some of it on a recently cut defender from the Green Bay Packers.

Jack Duffin of The Orange And Brown Report recently called for the Browns to sign recently-cut cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“#Browns should be all over this! They have plenty of space in their cash budget, he was only due $17.5m this year Pair him with Ward for a lockdown duo.”

Alexander had two years remaining on the four-year, $84 million contract he signed a few years back that made him the highest-paid corner in the league at the time, but Green Bay decided the two-time All-Pro wasn’t worth the cap hit anymore after playing only seven games in each of the last two years, while also appearing in only four games in 2021.

He just turned 28, so if the injuries are behind him, there is plenty of time for Alexander to get back to the player he once was.

There aren’t many teams with cap space left, and Alexander likely won’t cost too much coming off three injury-plagued campaigns over the last four years, so there are certainly grounds for the Browns to make a play for him.

Martin Emerson will be given more responsibility this year as the projected No. 2 corner alongside Denzel Ward, and he should be up to the challenge, though adding a guy like Alexander would certainly be a strong upgrade for a team that could use another impact player heading into the 2025 season.

