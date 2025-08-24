Browns Nation

Sunday, August 24, 2025
Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Andrew Berry Gushes About Browns Rookie
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found a new star.

While most people focused on Mason Graham, and rightfully so, Carson Schwesinger was getting to work and getting ready to make an impact.

The rookie out of UCLA will be a defensive signal-caller for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

He’s turned heads in the building because of his poise and work ethic.

That’s why the Browns’ GM had nothing but positive things to say about him:

“Carson, it’s like we added a five-year vet to the room,” Berry said on the broadcast. “It’s very rare for rookie linebackers to be able to come in and wear the green dot right away. And it’s really been seamless with him. He’s long, he can run, he’s got great instincts and he has just this insatiable desire to be great. His work ethic is absolutely outstanding. We compare that with physical talents and intelligence. It’s obviously a winning combination.”

Schwesinger wasn’t a highly-touted recruit at first, but it didn’t take long before NFL scouts fell in love with his tape.

He’s the type of every-down linebacker who can make a massive impact against the run and also get to the opposing quarterback, and he hasn’t missed a beat since he padded up and got to business in the pros.

Just like Berry said, he looks poised and more NFL-ready than the average rookie.

The Browns desperately needed to add someone like this after losing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who may not even be able to suit up and play again after sustaining such a delicate neck injury.

Then, losing veteran Jordan Hicks to retirement only made things worse.

Schwesinger will be asked to do a lot right off the bat, and there will most definitely be a learning curve; it’s a natural and inevitable part of the rookie process.

Still, he’s more than deserving of that type of responsibility, and it’ll be interesting to watch his growth in the league.

Browns Nation