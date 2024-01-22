Browns Nation

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

General manager Andrew Berry held his post-season news conference in Berea earlier today.

Nobody expected much earth-shattering or roster-shaking news regarding his Cleveland Browns team.

But that didn’t stop the gathered press from trying to pin Berry down to some 2024 commitments.

Zac Jackson of the Athletic summarizes the GM’s response regarding a second rodeo for Joe Flacco (via Zac Jackson on Twitter).

Berry started off by reiterating his general attitude toward the importance of the backup quarterback position.

And quickly followed up by saying he would “love” to have Flacco back on the team.

To temper any thoughts that Flacco is an offseason priority, however, he added a couple of caveats.

“We’d absolutely love to have Joe back,” Berry started. Then he added, “…it depends. There are constraints. Would have no problem having Joe back. [But] it’s too early to say.”

Flacco enjoyed an unlikely run of success with Cleveland down the stretch before falling in the wild-card round.

Coming in on fresh legs and with a rested arm, he instantly added life and legitimacy to the Browns’ offense.

Berry’s constraints probably include Flacco’s salary expectations for a full training camp and long season.

The closest thing to a definitive plan is that Berry says there will be three quarterbacks on the roster.

This might indicate Dorian Thompson-Robinson will fall back into the developmental player intended for 2023.

After a promising preseason performance, DTR got three starts during the season in Watson’s absence.

Cleveland paid top dollar for Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett over the years.

And it does not appear likely Berry is ready to leave the backup role in DTR’s hands again just yet.

