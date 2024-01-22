Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb’s Future

Five quarterbacks over the course of the regular season highlighted an unlikely playoff run.

But nothing changed the Cleveland Browns’ offense as much as Nick Chubb’s gruesome knee injury in Week 2.

It eliminated a feared X-factor and changed the way teams defended against Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Chubb’s rehabilitation process is reportedly going well, and he hopes to be ready for training camp.

But as WEWS’ Camryn Justice shared on Twitter, Andrew Berry seemed to be hedging his bets about Chubb’s return.

#Browns Andrew Berry on Nick Chubb: "Nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last carry he has for the Cleveland Browns…we obviously will work to keep him with the team." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 22, 2024

Berry stated the obvious in that nobody wants Chubb’s injury to be the final play of his Cleveland career.

His next sentence created some questions as to whether it is only his injury that makes that a possibility.

Why else would Chubb not be with the Cleveland Browns?

When Andrew Berry doled out Chubb’s last contract extension, 2024 was a key.

Like many of the Browns’ anchor players, Chubb’s contract is completely non-guaranteed next season.

It’s as if Berry prepared the way for failure and a new GM by setting up Cleveland’s roster for a total strip-down.

But this season’s success leaves next year’s challenges in Berry’s hands.

And that means renegotiating and/or extending some of the Browns’ biggest contracts.

After last season’s drama involving running back contracts, it’s possible Berry will try to cut Chubb’s $12 million salary.

It’s the brutal business side of the NFL that could leave Chubb and the Browns with a bitter choice.