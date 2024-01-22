Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski’s Duties

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski’s Duties

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry held his end-of-season press conference on Monday.

Nothing too unexpected was said, but Berry did give fans some things to think about this offseason.

One of those items is whether head coach Kevin Stefanski will continue to be the play-caller for the Browns’ offense.

Berry, per this post from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter, said it’s ultimately Stefanski’s decision and will depend on how the staff shakes out.

Berry danced around some coaching-related questions as Cleveland tries to round out its coaching staff.

But the firing of now-former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made fans curious about the play-calling.

Will Stefanski be willing to give that up?

He wasn’t with AVP, but what about now?

As Berry said, that will largely depend on who they decide to bring in as the new offensive coordinator.

We’ve seen a few names tossed around already, including former Browns QB Ken Dorsey, who was fired as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator earlier this year.

Interestingly, Berry also revealed during his presser that the new offensive coordinator won’t “necessarily have a connection to Deshaun Watson,” per Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter.

Rather, they’ll be looking for the best people.

I like that approach by the Browns.

It opens up their pool of candidates and could allow for someone to come in and truly challenge Watson from a coaching standpoint.

There’s plenty of weight on Watson’s shoulders next season.

His relationship with whoever the new OC is will be crucial.

Whether or not that’s the guy delivering the play-calls in Watson’s ear is to be determined.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

9 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

9 hours ago

Super Bowl trophy

Browns Have Shocking Odds To Win Next Season's Super Bowl

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Notable QB Coach Makes Strong Statement About Browns OC Candidate

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Fans React To Latest Report About Browns OC Opening

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About His Prior NFL Experiences

1 day ago

Houston Texans helmet

Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Ken Dorsey

Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

1 day ago

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley

Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Fan Reveals Nice Gesture From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Honest Thoughts About C.J. Stroud

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Analyst Defends Myles Garrett Against Recent Criticism

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Send 2 More Players To The Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reporter Questions Potential Kevin Stefanski Change

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reveals His Thoughts On Potential Return To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Claims Browns' Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

4 days ago

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

No more pages to load