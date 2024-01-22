Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski’s Duties

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry held his end-of-season press conference on Monday.

Nothing too unexpected was said, but Berry did give fans some things to think about this offseason.

One of those items is whether head coach Kevin Stefanski will continue to be the play-caller for the Browns’ offense.

Berry, per this post from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter, said it’s ultimately Stefanski’s decision and will depend on how the staff shakes out.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on if Kevin Stefanski will call plays: "Part of that depends on where we land with the staff….it's one of his strengths." He says it's Stefanski's decision. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 22, 2024

Berry danced around some coaching-related questions as Cleveland tries to round out its coaching staff.

But the firing of now-former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made fans curious about the play-calling.

Will Stefanski be willing to give that up?

He wasn’t with AVP, but what about now?

As Berry said, that will largely depend on who they decide to bring in as the new offensive coordinator.

We’ve seen a few names tossed around already, including former Browns QB Ken Dorsey, who was fired as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator earlier this year.

Interestingly, Berry also revealed during his presser that the new offensive coordinator won’t “necessarily have a connection to Deshaun Watson,” per Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said the new offensive coordinator won't necessarily have a connection to Deshaun Watson. Looking for the best people. He doesn't want to answer most coaching questions until the staff is complete. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 22, 2024

Rather, they’ll be looking for the best people.

I like that approach by the Browns.

It opens up their pool of candidates and could allow for someone to come in and truly challenge Watson from a coaching standpoint.

There’s plenty of weight on Watson’s shoulders next season.

His relationship with whoever the new OC is will be crucial.

Whether or not that’s the guy delivering the play-calls in Watson’s ear is to be determined.