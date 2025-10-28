Andrew Berry Put On Blast For ‘Hiding’ From The Media

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a blowout loss to the New England Patriots, dropping their season record to 2-6.

They are now at the bottom of the AFC North, just behind the 2-5 Baltimore Ravens.

With a loss like this, a Week 9 bye couldn’t have happened at a better time, hopefully allowing this team to get back on track, get some rest, and figure out a game plan for the second half of the season.

Many times, members of a team’s front office and coaching staff address the media during the bye, talking about a few key points on what their team is going to work on.

That does not appear to be the case for the Browns, as they are not allowing media access during their bye week.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter expressed his frustration with this decision on X, noting that Andrew Berry should talk to the fanbase after everything that’s happened to this point in the season.

“I’ve never heard of a bye week where there’s no media availability. Andrew Berry should talk because he’s the one who constructed this mess,” Ruiter said.

Berry has plenty of media experience, but for whatever reason, doesn’t want to provide a state of the union, of sorts.

There has already been a lot of buzz surrounding this team in 2025, and decisions like this don’t help their cause.

The Browns’ record is something of concern, as is their future outlook.

They do have two first-round picks in 2026, which could help turn this roster around, but only time will tell how they’ll respond to another disappointing season.

With all of the pressure and comments about Berry’s decision, it will be interesting to see if he’ll change his mind over the next week.

