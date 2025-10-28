Herm Edwards Reveals What Browns Should Do At QB

It’s not Groundhog Day, Cleveland Browns fans, even though it might seem like it.

The Browns started the year with Joe Flacco as their starting QB, but after not seeing the results they were looking for, they quickly pivoted to rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel has shown some flashes, but as has been the case so many times in the past, the Browns can’t find any sort of consistency at the position.

Some fans and analysts think the Browns should switch quarterbacks sooner rather than later, a view shared by Herm Edwards on the ‘Freddie and Harry’ show.

“I think he’s going to continue to play, but as the season starts winding down, if you see the same results, they probably need to put Shedeur in,” Edwards said.

Edwards acknowledged that the front office and coaching staff might elect to keep Gabriel under center for a few more weeks, but would like to see Shedeur Sanders at some point.

Sanders, of course, has been patiently waiting his turn all season, wanting to show the Browns faithful what he can do.

Every team in the league passed on him several times before the Browns selected him, so he’s out to prove that he should have gone much higher in the draft order.

With the Browns already being nearly eliminated from playoff contention through eight weeks, it’s a toss-up as to what the organization will ultimately decide.

But, if Gabriel struggles more than he already has, their hands might be tied and forced to check out what upside their other rookie QB possesses.

