Andrew Berry Put On Notice About NFL Draft Expectations

The Cleveland Browns are coming to a crossroads as an organization.

With the team effectively in a rebuild, needing to sign and draft players at multiple key positions, the Browns can’t afford to waste any time over the next several months.

Their preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft is essential considering that they have five picks within the top 103, allowing them to reload their roster with some talented prospects.

The Browns’ draft history has been something of a roller coaster, but if they can figure it out this year, it’ll go a long way in helping this team build for their future.

Nick Paulus talked about the draft at length in a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland, putting the onus on Andrew Berry and his team to make all of their picks count.

“You have all of this draft capital, you need to be able to nail those picks,” Paulus said.

Browns have 5 picks in the Top 103.. Andrew Berry needs to find at least 3-4 quality starters with those picks#DawgPound https://t.co/2ZS9NBfCAc — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) February 11, 2025

Starting with the No. 2 pick, the Browns also have picks 33, 67, 93, 103, 167, 178, 191, and 203.

While fifth-round picks and later are commonly viewed as dice rolls, the Browns could pick up some legitimately talented players in the first four rounds, players that could start for the team in 2025 if everything goes to plan.

Paulus indicated that the team should go after tight ends and running backs given a lack of depth at those two positions, but they are also shallow at several other positions as well.

If this draft doesn’t turn out, not only could the Browns have another down year, but Berry’s job could be on the line as well.

