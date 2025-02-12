Analyst Says The ‘Ship Has Sailed’ With Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans were taken aback when Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the team.

He made it known at the end of the season that he was unhappy with the way things were going, but it didn’t seem like it was going to come down to him officially requesting a trade, especially in such a public manner.

However, the team made it clear that they were not going to meet his demands, so he did what he felt was right and made his request public.

The Browns’ struggles over the past few seasons have been a big reason for this request, as he doesn’t appear to see a path forward where this team can be a Super Bowl contender.

With the team potentially interested in drafting a top-tier prospect with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, some wondered if Garrett would change his mind.

Analyst John Fanta quickly shut this down in a recent segment of “The Afternoon Drive,” indicating that there’s nothing that can be done at this point.

“That ship has sailed. It’s over. He ripped the band-aid off multiple times,” Fanta said when asked if signing a new QB could make Garrett change his mind.

Nothing is final, and at this moment, Garrett is still a member of the Browns.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like the Browns are in any hurry to move him.

The longer this goes on, however, the more contentious the situation could get, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and how long it’ll take for a deal to get done.

