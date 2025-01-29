Andrew Berry Reveals His Thoughts On 2025 QB Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crucial crossroads heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, with their quarterback situation demanding attention.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick, they’re perfectly positioned to select one of the draft’s premier quarterbacks.

Yet, there’s skepticism in NFL circles about whether any of these prospects truly merit such a high selection.

While the 2025 quarterback class hasn’t generated the same excitement as previous years, Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry remains optimistic.

During his Tuesday press conference, Berry expressed confidence in finding their future signal-caller, whether with their early pick or later in the draft.

“I think there are talented passers in this draft, and I’d have a hard time believing that there’s not at least one guy who will be a quality starter if not more. I think a big part of it with these guys, it really is environment and surrounding them with the right environment that allows us to maximize them. But yeah, I think there, I think there are talented passer in this class,” Berry said, per Cleveland.com.

Despite the quarterback speculation, recent reports suggest the Browns might pivot toward Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.

However, quarterbacks Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward remain intriguing prospects, with Ward particularly catching attention in mock drafts.

The Browns’ current situation with Deshaun Watson adds another layer of complexity to their draft strategy.

While Watson’s substantial contract keeps him in Cleveland for several more seasons, his recent Achilles tear has cast doubt over his 2025 outlook.

This uncertainty might push the Browns to draft Ward now, securing a potential successor before their quarterback situation becomes even more complicated.

