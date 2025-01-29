Analyst Believes Former Raiders QB Would Be ‘Excellent’ Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns will look to bolster their quarterback room in the offseason.

While most reports claim that they will go after a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft, they will also likely look to add a stopgap in free agency, a proven veteran to hold down the fort in the short term.

With that in mind, Bill Sparks of TWSN made a case for them to go after Derek Carr:

“Would Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski be willing to pay the heavy cost from a cap perspective as well as give up draft capital for a quarterback who turns 34 next season? It remains to be seen, but this would be an excellent bridge quarterback option, while they select a young signal caller in the NFL Draft to groom behind Carr over the next couple of seasons, especially since he has experience with our new quarterback coach,” Sparks said.

Carr isn’t the worst option out there, but unless the New Orleans Saints release him – which seems likely – the Browns might be able to find someone who is easier to get.

Even if Carr is at his best in a play-action-heavy offense like the one Kevin Stefanski loves to implement, he might not be worth giving up valuable draft capital for at this point in his career.

This becomes even clearer when you consider that Kirk Cousins might also be available, and he is already familiar with Stefanski’s offense having worked with him during their time together with the Minnesota Vikings.

There will be no shortage of potential veteran options for the Browns in free agency.

Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and even Mac Jones could be up for grabs.

Aaron Rodgers could also part ways with the New York Jets.

Carr might still have something left in the tank and he would be a huge boost over Deshaun Watson.

But unless he’s a free agent on a team-friendly deal, the Browns likely won’t be interested.

