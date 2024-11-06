Andrew Berry Reveals If He Regrets Not Bringing Back Joe Flacco

Several analysts had the Cleveland Browns as a dark horse to represent their division in the playoffs.

Nine weeks have gone by, and with a 2-7 record, that’s not likely to happen.

The team has also parted ways with a couple of veterans, all but waiving the white flag on the season.

Notably, the fans can’t help but wonder how things could’ve been different had they kept Joe Flacco on the roster.

Deshaun Watson struggled mightily before suffering a season-ending injury, and Jameis Winston fell back to Earth after a strong outing in his first start of the season.

Nevertheless, Andrew Berry has no regrets.

Talking to the media, he reaffirmed his commitment and confidence in the guys they have in the quarterback room (via 92.3 The Fan).

“We have a lot of confidence in the guys that are in the QB room. We do have a lot of confidence in those guys in the No. 2 seat,” Berry said.

— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 6, 2024

The Browns’ decision not to pursue Flacco was a surprise, and some fans took offense to it.

Flacco saved the team last season and led them to the playoffs, playing better than Deshaun Watson and everybody else in the QB room.

Some speculated that they didn’t want to put more pressure on Watson, knowing that the fans wouldn’t be patient with him and would call for Flacco to take the field and replace him.

Fast forward to today, and Flacco has found his way to the field as a starter again, this time with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns, on the other hand, are thinking about the upcoming NFL Draft and will most likely need to start from scratch at the position in the offseason.

