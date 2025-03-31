Browns Nation

Monday, March 31, 2025
Andrew Berry Reveals Injury Update On Mike Hall Jr.

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for Mike Hall Jr.

Unfortunately, he started his career on the wrong foot, and there are now some major durability concerns with him.

According to a report by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns won’t expect him to be back on the field in time for the offseason workout program.

Per Oyefusi, GM Andrew Berry revealed that Hall had surgery this offseason to fix the knee injury he sustained in January.

He’s likely to be back to full strength by the beginning of training camp.

Hall got off to a rough start in his first NFL season.

He pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge, so he was suspended without pay for the first five games of the season.

Then, he missed another four games due to a midseason knee injury.

If that wasn’t enough, he had to be carted off the field in the regular-season finale.

His talent and impact were more than evident when he actually managed to be on the field, and he has the potential to be a disruptive force in the interior of the defensive line.

His physical tools are enticing, and we’ve seen multiple players bounce back and stay healthy after an injury-riddled rookie campaign.

Then again, this situation is far from ideal, and it’s hard to believe he will be a foundational piece of this defense if he can’t stay healthy.

Hopefully, he’ll stay out of trouble and out of the hospital in his second year in the league.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation