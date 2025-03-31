Kevin Stefanski Sends A Clear Message About Kenny Pickett

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett, not many people had a lot of positive things to say.

On paper, it looked like a move for a backup, maybe even a third-stringer.

However, now that Russell Wilson has signed with the New York Giants and there are few – if any – options in free agency, some fans are starting to worry.

That’s why Kevin Stefanski’s latest words might not necessarily be encouraging.

As reported by Camryn Justice, the Browns’ head coach said that they strongly believe in Pickett.

“Kenny Pickett’s a guy I believe in, we believe in,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski: "Kenny Pickett's a guy I believe in, we believe in." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 31, 2025

Of course, that makes perfect sense; otherwise, they wouldn’t have traded for him.

Even so, this leaves the door open for the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick to be the starter.

Pickett was a controversial pick even before people saw him struggle as a pro.

Granted, the Steelers did almost everything they could to put him in a position to fail, so seeing him struggle wasn’t much of a surprise.

Then again, he might not have what it takes to be a starting-caliber player in this league.

Having a backup with strong experience like him is always a positive, and trading for him wasn’t a bad move.

But from that to making him a starter, that’s a whole different story.

Pickett is still young, and we’ve seen late bloomers get their careers back on track once they get to the right place.

Also, confidence and patience can take a player a long way.

For now, however, it’s hard to feel encouraged about the Browns if he’s going to be the starter.

NEXT:

Insider Names 4 QB Prospects Browns Are Interested In