Andrew Berry Says 1 Young QB Prospect Is ‘Really Impressive’

The Cleveland Browns have seemingly reached a crossroads at the quarterback position.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t performed as well as anyone in the organization hoped, and it doesn’t appear that Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston are the team’s next choice.

With that in mind, many fans and analysts believe the Browns will target a quarterback over the next several months, adding someone in the draft or free agency.

Having the No. 2 overall pick in the draft certainly gives them options, which GM Andrew Berry mentioned in a recent press conference.

Many believe the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, giving the Browns the option of selecting anyone else.

Berry was asked about his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders, a polarizing prospect who was a Heisman candidate this year.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry said. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by – quite honestly – a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive.”

The Browns have plenty of time to figure out who they want to move forward with, but Sanders does seem like a legitimate option for them, at least at the moment.

They’ll do their due diligence on any potential prospects, but given Shedeur’s tape and his father’s success in the NFL, teams might be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in the draft.

NEXT:

QB Prospect Raves About Being Coached By Bubba Ventrone