QB Prospect Raves About Being Coached By Bubba Ventrone

The Senior Bowl festivities are in full swing, a great opportunity for college athletes to showcase their skills and talents to NFL scouts.

For many, this is one of the last chances they have to plead their case to prospective NFL teams, along with their Pro Days, hoping to do enough to get drafted.

The top-rated prospects, those who are expected to go in the top 10, don’t always show up to this event, but for fringe first-rounders and players who could go undrafted, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Jaxson Dart, a quarterback prospect out of Ole Miss, talked about how much he enjoyed the Senior Bowl in a conversation with Mary Kay Cabot, particularly about his time being coached by Bubba Ventrone from the Cleveland Browns.

“Bubba’s been so great, it’s been awesome to be around him. His energy is super contagious, I could defintiely see him being a head coach one day. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s wonderful to learn from him,” Dart said.

Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart on being coached by #Browns Bubba Ventrone @seniorbowl and his prediction for Ventrone: pic.twitter.com/ouksoqg7Zl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 28, 2025

The quarterback prospect wasn’t afraid to sing Ventrone’s praises, giving him an additional vote of confidence.

Ventrone is heading into his third season with the Browns, and while he’s been an assistant coach for the past two seasons, coaching the Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for him to get more exposure and recognition.

He might not get to work with a player like Dart on the Browns unless the team takes him in a later round, but he could be coaching at least one player that ends up on the team in 2025, instantly giving him a connection with that athlete.

