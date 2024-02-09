Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Brown Winner At NFL Honors

The Cleveland Browns season didn’t end the way the fans wanted, but it wasn’t a failure whatsoever.

This team was dealt a tough hand all season long, yet they managed to fight every single week, bringing back hope to the city, and defying the odds over and over.

It’s nice to know that voters could appreciate all the hard work they put in, with the team winning four major awards at the NFL Honors.

With that in mind, GM Andrew Berry used the Browns’ Twitter account to share his congratulations and address every single one of the winners.

can't say enough about our gratitude for this group pic.twitter.com/srv0vIUlQk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 9, 2024

First, he talked about Joe Flacco winning Comeback Player of the Year and how thankful he was for the fact that he decided to leave New Jersey to join the team and help them make that postseason push.

Then, he talked about Assistant Coach of the Year Jim Schwartz, claiming that his impact within the organization went far beyond just getting the defensive unit ready to perform, and lauding him as a great organizational partner for everything he did behind closed doors.

Berry later addressed Myles Garrett, who was finally crowned Defensive Player of the Year, and praised him for being an unstoppable defensive force and for his work ethic.

Last but not least, he thanked Kevin Stefanski and claimed that they were so fortunate to have a two-time Coach of the Year winner on the team, praising him for winning the award twice in his first four seasons as a head coach.

The playoff loss hurt and was disappointing, but this team really fought hard this season.

Let’s hope they can finish the job in 2024.