Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

The Cleveland Browns need to add more firepower to the passing game.

There are some rumors about the team looking to move on from Amari Cooper, but even if that’s not the case, they could still look to add another star opposite him in free agency.

With that in mind, fans and analysts have pointed at Tee Higgins as an obvious candidate.

Not only is he the best wide receiver entering free agency this year, but he also recently started following both Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore on social media, which obviously propelled countless rumors among the fan base.

He also knows the AFC North division inside out.

However, it seems like the Browns could face some steep competition for his services.

Talking on The Sick Podcast, the Clemson product admitted that he could look to reunite with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who was recently hired to be the next coach for the Tennessee Titans (via The Sick Podcast – Talking Titans on Twitter).

Tee Higgins on playing with #Titans: “It would be good going home…and playing with a coach that I’ve already been under” Tee to Titans? 👀#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/i71xUlJp9v — The Sick Podcast – Talking Titans (@SickPodTitans) February 8, 2024

Higgins is a Tennessee native, so his ties to the team are now more than obvious.

The Titans will also have plenty of available cap space to try and make a run at him, which is something the Bengals cannot say.

The Bengals have already committed plenty of cash to Joe Burrow and need to make the numbers work to keep receiver Ja’Marr Chase around as well, as he’s made it loud and clear that he doesn’t intend to give them any sort of hometown discount.

The Browns still need to do their due diligence on Higgins, but it might be a lost cause.