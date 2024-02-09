Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

By

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to add more firepower to the passing game.

There are some rumors about the team looking to move on from Amari Cooper, but even if that’s not the case, they could still look to add another star opposite him in free agency.

With that in mind, fans and analysts have pointed at Tee Higgins as an obvious candidate.

Not only is he the best wide receiver entering free agency this year, but he also recently started following both Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore on social media, which obviously propelled countless rumors among the fan base.

He also knows the AFC North division inside out.

However, it seems like the Browns could face some steep competition for his services.

Talking on The Sick Podcast, the Clemson product admitted that he could look to reunite with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who was recently hired to be the next coach for the Tennessee Titans (via The Sick Podcast – Talking Titans on Twitter).

Higgins is a Tennessee native, so his ties to the team are now more than obvious.

The Titans will also have plenty of available cap space to try and make a run at him, which is something the Bengals cannot say.

The Bengals have already committed plenty of cash to Joe Burrow and need to make the numbers work to keep receiver Ja’Marr Chase around as well, as he’s made it loud and clear that he doesn’t intend to give them any sort of hometown discount.

The Browns still need to do their due diligence on Higgins, but it might be a lost cause.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

22 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

22 hours ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son's Staff In Tennessee

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

4 days ago

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

No more pages to load