Andrew Berry Speaks Out At Senior Bowl About Rising QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need someone to lead the way for them for years to come.

Deshaun Watson didn’t turn out to be the player they hoped and wanted him to be.

Now, they’re back to square zero and know they must get a quarterback for the future in the NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for them, this draft class seems to be rather weak at the position.

Many scouts believe there’s not that big a gap between Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and everybody else.

With that in mind, some scouts and analysts have wondered about the possibility of the Browns drafting Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

When asked about him, Browns GM Andrew Berry had some words of praise:

“In terms of Jaxson, high-level processor, really good in anticipation,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said. “He’s accurate. He really pounds the middle of the field, like that’s really his game, and he probably has some understated mobility.

Dart reportedly turned a lot of heads in the days leading to the Senior Bowl at Mobile, Alabama.

His physical traits and mechanics are impressive.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart shined at Reese’s Senior Bowl practices this week. Check out Dart’s two best passes from day three of practice: pic.twitter.com/kN46HqRKYn — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) January 31, 2025

While he may be a bit of a project, he also appears to be someone who could be ready to start at some point during the season, similar to what happened with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.

Also, he played for an SEC school, which is always a positive thing to look at with players set to turn pro.

On the downside, the Rebels’ offensive system doesn’t necessarily translate to a pro-like offense, so he might need some more time to adjust to a new system.

From a physical perspective, however, there’s no reason to think he can’t be a star.

